Yashraj Mukhate Dominates Social Media With His New Indian Matchmaking Remix; WATCH

Yashraj Mukhate managed to get popularity with his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap remix. The video went viral on social media and thousands of memes were made from the video and dominated various social media sites. Now, the music artist has decided to make a similar remix from Netflix’s popular show, Indian Matchmaking. Read more to know about the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap artist Yashraj Mukhate’s recent music remix.

Yashraj Mukhate's new remix on Netflix's Indian Matchmaking

Yashraj Mukhate decided to make a remix out of the Netflix documentary series, Indian Matchmaking. He picked up a few popular dialogues from the show like Sima Taparia’s line, “Marriages are breaking like biscuits”. The video was shared on Yashraj Mukhate’s Instagram and Youtube accounts that brought in a huge number of views for the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap artist. The video currently has more than 390,000 views withing just a day of being released. The video was made in collaboration with Netflix India and they have also shared the video on their Instagram handle. They shared his video and captioned it with, “We want @yashrajmukhate to DJ our wedding”. Just like his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap, this remix also getting a lot of social media attention and has a huge potential to turn into the new trending meme.

Screengrab of Netflix India's Instagram comments

More about Netflix's Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking is a documentary series that has been made by Smriti Mundhra. The show has gained popularity as it was released on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix. The show received mixed reviews from the viewers as well as the critics. The show was released on July 16, 2020, and had dominated the Netflix India’s top trending list for a long time.

Recently, Netflix released a bonus episode of Indian Matchmaking series on their Youtube handle. Here the participants are seen having a conversation about their experience when they were shooting for this series. It was hosted by Dolly Singh. Aparna, Akshay, Nadia, Vinay, Guru, Vyasar, Pradhyuman and Ankita were all a part of this conversation. Unfortunately, Sima Taparia was not a part of this episode but there were some conversations about her.

