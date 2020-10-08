Adam Kovic Fired From Rooster Teeth After Allegations Of Leaking Objectionable Pics?

Funhaus employees Adam Kovic and Ryan Haywood have been in the headlines for their recent Rooster Teeth controversy. The two have been accused of sharing nude pictures and some other pornographic materials. Adam Kovic has now been fired from Rooster Teeth, as per the latest reports.

Also Read: Kelly Rowland's Pregnancy Comes As A 'surprise', Delta Goodrem Celebrates The Good News

Adam Kovic is fired from Roster Teeth

According to reports in Distractify, Adam Kovic is fired from Rooster Teeth. Managed by Rooster Teeth, the YouTube Gaming collective Funhaus has come under the scanner. Their employees Adam Kovic and Ryan Haywood have been accused of sharing and leaking their personal nudes online.

As per reports in Reddit, the pictures didn’t gain much attention when they were leaked initially. However, after being shared on 4Chan, rumours did rounds that Kovic and Haywood had sent these to minors and were grooming underage fans. However, there is no solid evidence for this happening, and the two sharing such images or even them asking their fans to send back such images. There are no victims that have come forward to make any official statements regarding this and there's no evidence leading to the two grooming minors.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Was Touched By God's Heavenly Light In 'Da 5 Bloods', Says Spike Lee

There are some NSFW videos also that mention the two being involved in sending nudes and other pornographic materials to other random people which also brings up the allegation of cheating. Adam Kovic and Ryan Haywood are both married at the time. Kovic has made all his social media accounts private, whereas Ryan has passed an official statement saying that he is leaving the company and is going to focus on his family and life.

Adam, in his Twitter post, said - "This feels surreal to write, but as of today I'm leaving Funhaus. I can't tell you how grateful I am to have been a part of this group, and I'm sorry I've undercut its legacy with my stupid actions." He further apologised to his colleagues, acquaintances and wife for making them go through this situation.

Our Code of Conduct is meant for everyone in our community to follow and that includes our staff and anyone who works or partners with Rooster Teeth. We have parted ways with two employees whose conduct did not reflect the values we strive to uphold in our Code of Conduct. — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) October 7, 2020

In a tweet, Rooster Teeth has now announced that they will be firing the two employees for their behavioural misconduct and has deleted all work by the two from their website. Their tweet said - “Our Code of Conduct is meant for everyone in our community to follow and that includes our staff and anyone who works or partners with Rooster Teeth," the company tweeted. "We have parted ways with two employees whose conduct did not reflect the values we strive to uphold in our Code of Conduct."

Image Source: Twitter

Also Read: Dylan Sprouse Makes A Comeback On Instagram To Wish 'Queen' Barbara Palvin

Also Read: House Of Wax Cast Had An Ensemble Of Elisha Cuthbert, Jared Padalecki & Other Noted Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.