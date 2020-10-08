Dylan Sprouse Makes A Comeback On Instagram To Wish 'Queen' Barbara Palvin

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody fame Dylan Sprouse has finally made his comeback on Instagram with an adorable birthday post for his girlfriend Barbara Palvin. The actor's last post was a series of drawings that make up a larger image on his grid and dates way back in 2016.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 08, 2020, the actor went on to share a sweet picture of Barbara along with a lovely birthday note. Seeing this lovely post and the actor’s comeback on Instagram, fans could not stop themselves from going all out and commenting on all things nice on the post.

Dylan shared a sweet birthday post for Barbara Palvin. The actor shared a goofy picture of her where she can be seen all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Barbara can be seen sporting a striped shirt. She also opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and no makeup.

Along with this picture, the actor penned a sweet birthday wish for her. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the Princess of Hungary. Thinking about making you a Queen, hmu. He added, “To many more penne a la vodka’s and many more memories. I believe in you, and thank you for believing in me”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Cole Sprouse Shares ‘cursed Photo From Youth’ To Wish Twin Dylan Sprouse On Their Birthday

Fans react

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to receive likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to wish Barbara on her special day, while some went on to praise the duo for their love for each other. One of the users wrote, “I love the utter joy in this photo”. While the other one wrote, “Happy Birthday, Babs!” Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Dylan Sprouse Has The Most Amazing Things To Say To His Lady-love On Their 2nd Anniversary

Weeks ago, the Hungarian model Barbara Palvin also shared the love she had for the actor Dylan Sprouse. She placed a picture of them sitting on a stone structure and eating a piece of watermelon. In the message to the post, Barbara Palvin wrote that they would stay together through thick and thin. Have a look at Barbara Palvin's Instagram post here.

Also read | Cole Sprouse Talks About New Changes Related To Romantic Scenes In 'Riverdale' Season 5

Also read | 'Cole Sprouse Is Fine Post Split With GF Lili Reinhart', Says Brother Dylan Sprouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.