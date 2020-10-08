House Of Wax Cast Had An Ensemble Of Elisha Cuthbert, Jared Padalecki & Other Noted Actors

Jaume Collet-Serra’s movie House of Wax released in 2005. The film includes an ensemble cast of actor Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt (in a dual role), Paris Hilton, Jared Padalecki, Jon Abrahams and Robert Ri'chard. The film is an official remake of an 1853 film with the same name. The film received mixed reviews from the critics because of lack of originality. The cast of the film, however, received praises for performance in the film. Take a look at the entire cast of House of Wax and the characters they played in the film.

House of Wax characters

Elisha Cuthbert as Carly Jones

Elisha Cuthbert played the character of Carly Jones in House of Wax. She was seen as the girlfriend of Wade, a character played by Jared Padalecki. Carly falls into a pit of rotting animal carcasses and arrives at a virtual ghost town.

Jared Padalecki as Wade Felton

Jared Padalecki essays the role of Wade Felton in House of Wax. He is seen as the boyfriend of Carly Jones, the lead of the film. He falls prey to Bo and Vincent inside the House of Wax and is tortured by them.

Chad Michael Murray as Nick Jones

Chad Michael Murray plays the character of Nick Jones in House of Wax. He is seen as the brother of Carly Jones in the film who gets stuck in the House of Wax with the other cast members.

Brian Van Holt as Bo and Vincent Sinclair

Brian Van Holt plays a dual role in House of Wax. He is seen as Bo and Vincent Sinclair in the film. Bo offers Carly and her boyfriend help, while Vincent knocks Wade when they reach the House of Wax.

Paris Hilton as Paige Edwards

Paris Hilton plays the character of Paige Edwards. She is seen as the best friend of Carly Jones and the girlfriend of Robert Richard, who plays the character of Blake Johnson.

Jon Abrahams as Dalton Chapman

Jon Abrahams plays Dalton Chapman in the House of Wax cast. He reaches the House of Wax to save Carly and Wade and gets ambushed by Vincent while trying to save Wade.

