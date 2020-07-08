Peaches And Charli Drama: What Happened Between TikTok Stars Peaches And Charli?

19-year-old TikTok star Peaches has made quite a name for herself through the platform. However, viewers who never got a chance to get acquainted with her content have missed the bandwagon. Lovely Peaches on TikTok got banned recently due to her beef with Charli D’Amelio.

Read | YouTuber PewDiePie calls India's TikTok ban 'epic win' in 'meme review' segment

Peaches and Charli Drama: What happened between Peaches and Charli?

Charli D’Amelio is inarguably the most popular face on TikTok. The 16-year-old American dancer garnered a following of over 67 million on her TikTok Account with her dance routines. On Instagram, Charli has 21.6 million followers.

However, Peaches’ content on TikTok is more the controversial. Brittany Johnson also known as Peaches regularly tries to enter live feeds of other people and attempt to connect with them. As per the reports of a media portal she is also known to slide into popular celebrities Instagram messages and make sexual comments. However, the Peaches and Charlie Drama started when Peaches constantly began spamming Charli with abusive commentary and explicit remarks.

Read | What is Tna Tan app? Is it an emerging Indian TikTok alternative for you?

What did Peaches say about Charli?

In an Instagram Live that Charli D’Amelio conducted, Peaches began making remarks about adult toys and asked Charli to "PLEASE SLEEP WITH NOAH.” In this explicit comment, Charli was referring to Noah Schnapp, who is known for his role on Netflix’s Stranger Things. She continued her explicit remarks against Charli this time asking Charli to get sexually involved with Diego Martir in the same comment. Peaches was already walking on wafer-thin ice here, but she took things too far when she posted a video later.

Read | Priyanka Chopra's designer gowns that her fans loved the most on Instagram

In the video, Peaches claimed that she had hired a 30-year-old man to sexually assault Charli. She proceeded to make even more vile and explicit comments about the 16-year-old TikTok star. As soon as her actions were reported, Lovely Peaches on TikTok was immediately banned from the platform for violation of community guidelines.

Read | WWE Divas Nikki and Brie Bella post bold pregnancy photoshoot pictures on Instagram

Were Peaches arrested?

While Charli D’Amelio has made no comments about the entire incidence yet, there are speculations that Peaches has been arrested. When a video of an African-American Woman in a wheel-chair surrounded by cops emerged on the internet, speculations began growing around Peaches being arrested. However, it has been confirmed that the woman in the video is not Peaches. Hence, Peaches has not been arrested yet. But, Charli’s fans on social media have become infuriated by the video posted by Peaches and are demanding that she must be put behind the bars.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.