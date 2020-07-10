Will Addison Rae Be On Outer Banks Season 2? Know If The TikTok Star Will Be Acting Soon

Addison Rae boasts a following of over 49 million on TikTok. She is the second most followed person on the platform second to Charli D’Amelio who has over 69 million fans on the platform. Addison Easterling popularly known as Addison Rae started her career by participating in Dance Competitions across the United States before finally arriving on TikTok in 2019. Now there are speculations that the wildly popular TikTok Star might soon be joining the cast of Netflix’s hit teen action drama Outer Banks in the show’s season 2. Read on to know, “Will Addison Rae be on Outer Banks Season 2?”

Read | What happened to Addison Rae? Find out why fans think that the TikTok star has drowned

Will Addison Rae be on Outer Banks Season 2?

Since June 2020, speculations about Addison Rae scoring a role on Outer Banks Season 2 were swirling all around the internet. The speculation began emerging when a media portal falsely reported in an article in June 2020 that TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, Charli’s older sibling Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae might be making a Cameo on Netflix’s Outer Bank’s Season 2. However, Rae’s management team has not confirmed whether the speculations are true. Addison Rae’s fans on twitter were thoroughly excited at the news of her getting an acting role. But, unfortunately, Rae’s team and the production on Outer Banks Season 2 are still to confirm if the news is true or a hoax.

Read | Mahesh Babu & Namrata share Netflix's 'Dark' review, call it 'unbelievably conceived'

Outer Banks Season 2

Outer Banks on Netflix is a wildly popular teen adventure drama show. The show premiered on the streaming platform on April 15, 2020, and has garnered a lot of attention in merely a few months. Netflix has also announced Outer Banks Season 2’s renewal. Outer Banks on Netflix begins by depicting the normal life and struggles of a group of everyday teenagers. But, their lives get complicated when the father of one teen in their group mysteriously disappears. As the show’s name suggests, its storyline is based on a group of teens from the of North Carolina. The youngsters are now in pursuit of answers for what happened to the missing father of the group’s leader.

Read | Khatrimaza leaks Netflix original fantasy series 'Warrior Nun'

Outer Banks Season 2 release date

Outer Banks cast includes Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, and Rudy Pankow. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, production and filming for all the Netflix show’s and films have completely stopped. Hence, Outer Banks Season 2 filming will only resume after the production team gets a go-ahead from the government. Outer Banks Season 2 is likely to be released in either mid-2021 or at the end of 2021.

Read | 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' cancelled by Netflix, Part Four to release this year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.