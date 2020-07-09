What Happened To Addison Rae? Find Out Why Fans Think That The TikTok Star Has Drowned

Nineteen-year-old Addison Rae is one of the most popular faces on video-sharing platform TikTok. The dancer has toured the entire country of United States participating in dance competitions before joining the wildly popular platform in 2019. However, Addison Rae, who is always very active on her TikTok and Instagram handles, has not posted on both these platforms in over a week. Hence, her fans are wondering, “What happened to Addison Rae?”

What happened to Addison Rae?

Addison Rae is known for uploading dance videos on TikTok, which many times featured her mother Sheri. She is also a part of the TikTok collaborative group, The Hype House, since 2019 alongside other app users. She is the second most followed person on TikTok with over 49 million followers. While Charli D’Amelio, who has over 69 million followers on the platform, sits on the number one spot.

The TikTok star, who is otherwise very active on the platform, has not posted on TikTok in over a week. Addison Rae’s last Instagram post was on July 1, 2020. Hence, her fanbase has been speculating, “Is Addison Rae alive?”. There were also some vague speculations on Twitter about the TikTok star's drowning. However, they have not been confirmed yet.

Is Addison Rae alive?

There have been no official reports claiming that Addison Rae is dead. A popular media portal has claimed that the 19-year-old TikTok star has most likely just taken a few days off of social media without informing her fans about it. The media portal went on to add that Addison Rae is probably facing some challenges in her personal life, which have caused her sudden disappearance.

Is Addison Rae in Hospital?

There have been no official reports confirming that Addison Rae is hospitalised as well. Hence, like the drowning remarks, the hospitalisation remarks are still mere speculations. Neither the TikTok dancer nor any source close to her has confirmed this.

Why was Addison Rae accused of Blackfishing?

Most recently the Rae was accused of “Blackfishing”. The term “Blackfishing" is used to refer to a trend in which people alter their appearance and especially skin tone in order to present themselves as African-American. Some people also go as far as changing their hair texture and continuously tanning their skin with darker tones.

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their discontent with the trend. The goal of people who attempt this is wanting to capitalise on desirable African-American features. But the Blackfishing trend has come under fire as people who are doing it are being accused of ignoring the struggles Black women face.

Not just Addison Rae but also celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been accused of appropriating African-American culture. These trends have especially become more controversial since the beginning of the Black Lives Matter Movement. In the controversial clip posted by Addison Rae, which was reportedly deleted shortly, she is seen getting her makeup done. While the TikTok star is naturally of a fairer skin tone, in the clip her skin appears to be considerably darker.

Is Addison Rae pregnant?

The TikTok star keeps her personal life private. There were speculations that she was dating music artist Bryce Hall in the past. Her mother Sheri later confirmed that they were never together.

