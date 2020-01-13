'Angu Vaikuntapurathu' Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers surprised the internet users yet again as they leaked the highly-anticipated Telugu action-drama titled Angu Vaikuntapurathu online. Referred to as one of the most notorious websites by many, which is well known for distributing copyrighted material, Tamilrockers allows its users to download a number of HD and dubbed movies online for free. In addition to that, it also allows the users to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Angu Vaikuntapurathu Movie Download – Tamilrockers and Movierulz

One of the highly anticipated action-dramas of the Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, Angu Vaikuntapurathu has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The Trivikram directorial was scheduled to release at the box office on January 12, 2020, but several film piracy websites like Tamilrockers have leaked the Angu Vaikuntapurathu movie online for everyone to download it for free. The film was already competing with yet another much-awaited movie, the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office, and now, due to its leak, it is reported that the film will experience a big dent in its box office collection.

The Angu Vaikuntapurathu Tamilrockers download is not the first instance of piracy associated with the Tamilrockers website. It has previously leaked several Bollywood, Tollywood, as well as Hollywood movies online. Angu Vaikuntapurathu Movierulz download is also not a surprise as the website Movierulz has, by now, leaked quite a few movies of many languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, and Malayalam.

Some of the films which fell prey to piracy by such websites include Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Disney's Frozen 2, Siddharth Malhotra's Marjaavan, John Abraham's Pagalpanti and many more. DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities are constantly putting in efforts for curbing down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. It, however, seems that piracy is not going to come to an end in the near future at least, as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz are still getting a higher level of traffic online on a daily basis.

Check out the trailer of Angu Vaikuntapurathu below as released by their official channel:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

*Image credits: Haarika & Hassine Creations YouTube, Pooja Hegde Instagram

