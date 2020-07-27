After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Reveals 'Oscar Curse': 'Nobody Gave Work In Hindi Films'

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has joined veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music maestro AR Rahman in bringing Bollywood's "groupism" to the fore. Kapur had slammed the film industry after news of Rahman's claim, that there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work, broke out on Sunday. Mr.India director Kapur said that "An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood" as he added that the industry feels insecure of an artist who has earned recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a series of tweets, Pookutty has agreed with Kapur's statement and brought out his experience of the "Oscar Curse" by revealing that "nobody was giving him work in Hindi films" after he won the Oscar in 2003 for Best Sound Design with his team for Danny Boyle film Slumdog Millionaire. He shared that Bollywood production houses said that they don't need him and sidelined him after his recognition on the global platform.

Read | Adnan Sami reveals how he was made to 'buy' an award; Shekhar Kapur opines

Resul Pookutty also added that he didn't leave the industry even after this as working in Indian films gave him the platform to showcase his talents. He went onto say that his "Academy member friends" told him about the "Oscar Curse" and realized that it happens to everybody. Pookutty called it "biggest reality check" that people reject you when you are on top of the world.

He echoed AR Rahman's tweet on Sunday and asserted that he does not blame anyone for not giving him work.

All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their filmsðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/ldpzSNUlsP — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020

Read | Rahman says 'let's move on' after Shekhar Kapur comments Bollywood can't handle his talent

AR Rahman had earlier revealed that he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films because certain people in Bollywood have been spreading rumours about him and minimizing his chances of getting good work. Rahman's statement came amidst a raging 'insider versus outsider' debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month. Rahman also said it's time to move on from the debate.

"Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do", the 53-year-old music composer wrote.

Read | 'You know what your problem is AR Rahman? You got Oscars': Shekhar Kapur slams Bollywood

Read | Shekhar Kapur declares he will dedicate 'Paani' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.