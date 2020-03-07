Ahead Of Women's Day, 'Behen Kuch Bhi Pehen' Trends On Twitter With Memes By The Dozen

One of the popular lifestyle and clothing brands sparked a new trend on Twitter earlier on Saturday on the eve of International Women's Day on Sunday. With their focus on women empowerment, #BehenKuchBhiPehen started to trend on the microblogging portal as it churned out plenty of hilarious pictures along with meaningful messages. The initiative is extremely relevant as it relates to all the women struggling with issues they face about fashion.

Have a look:

Stop trolling girls for the outfits. Stop being stupid and be gentle to accept her freedom to choose what’s right for her. #BehenKuchBhiPehen . — ट्वीटर मिनिस्टर (@Aryan_twts) March 7, 2020

Hii We can't stifle someone's desires by stopping their dress.#BehenKuchBhiPehen pic.twitter.com/N0qtoUVJKf — Nishu (@Nishu78448411) March 7, 2020

#BehenKuchBhiPehen



Time to not stop girls by telling that you don't wear this you don't wear that... #BehenKuchBhiPehen pic.twitter.com/QSHogprnss — Sujeet Singh (@techsuj) March 7, 2020

Allowing her to wear what she likes is a step towards the empowerment of her rights and choices. #BehenKuchBhiPehen pic.twitter.com/xBe0chSSaJ — Mansi Patel  (@iMansi23) March 7, 2020

Kudos to the families who let their girls to wear anything..#BehenKuchBhiPehen pic.twitter.com/Ld35O2lsU7 — स्नेहा 100% Follow Back (@iSnehaRathore) March 7, 2020

Let her be herself. Let her live as she wants. #BehenKuchBhiPehen pic.twitter.com/NKGayF2wcF — मॉडर्न_भोली🙆 (@aaarmy_lover) March 7, 2020

While some of the celebrities have encouraged this campaign through their social media handles, there are a few who have a negative take on it. Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Jwala Gutta are among the celebs who have endorsed the message put forth by this initiative.

Which idiots are trending this crap #BehenKuchBhiPehen ??



Women Empowerment is achieved by equal education and equal pay. And most of us who have achieved it wear decent cloths. — Dr. Latha (@DrlathaC) March 6, 2019

#BehenKuchBhiPehen

is bad effect of bollywood nothing else

Better is this we must learn#जीने_की_राह https://t.co/Ya4AscR2ZF — Seema Nagender (@antil_seema) March 6, 2019

