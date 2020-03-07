The Debate
Ahead Of Women's Day, 'Behen Kuch Bhi Pehen' Trends On Twitter With Memes By The Dozen

Others

What started as a women empowerment initiative by a fashion brand has found its way on Twitter in the form of hilarious memes and captions. Take a look-

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Women's Day

One of the popular lifestyle and clothing brands sparked a new trend on Twitter earlier on Saturday on the eve of International Women's Day on Sunday. With their focus on women empowerment, #BehenKuchBhiPehen started to trend on the microblogging portal as it churned out plenty of hilarious pictures along with meaningful messages. The initiative is extremely relevant as it relates to all the women struggling with issues they face about fashion.

Have a look:

While some of the celebrities have encouraged this campaign through their social media handles, there are a few who have a negative take on it. Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Jwala Gutta are among the celebs who have endorsed the message put forth by this initiative.

