Ram Charan To Collaborate With 'Saaho' Director Sujeeth After 'RRR'?

Tollywood actor Ram Charan is busy with the shoot of his upcoming venture RRR. According to reports, the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor will collaborate with the filmmaker Sujeeth for his next project. However, the official announcement has not been made by either Charan or Sujeeth.

About RRR

Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The period action drama film also stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead role alongside Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt as prominent characters. According to reports, the makers of RRR are busy shooting the important parts of the movie in Hyderabad.

The plot of RRR

RRR is set in the backdrop of the 1920s pre-independent era. This fictional story revolves around the country’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Both of them were against colonial rule. Alluri Sitarama Raju fought the British to achieve independence and Komaram Bheem was against the Nizam of Hyderabad. RRR will theatrically release this year in ten languages, as per reports.

Ram Charan bankrolling his father's film

According to reports, Ram Charan is also bankrolling his father Chiranjeevi’s new movie. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie titles Chiru 150 was announced the previous year by the makers. Reportedly, the shooting of this movie just recently commenced. Besides being a producer, Ram Charan will also make a cameo appearance in this upcoming film.

Sujeeth's previous film

On the other hand, Sujeeth’s last flick Saaho was commercially successful. This action thriller also featured South Indian superstar Prabhas and Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. After its release in 2019, the fans have been waiting for the director’s announcement regarding his forthcoming venture.



