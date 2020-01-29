The Debate
'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Featuring Allu Arjun Has An Impressive Box Office Collection

Others

The film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo featuring Allu Arjun is doing extremely well at the Box Office. The film is not only hit in India but also in the US

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is back to the silver screens with his latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the movie is taking the Box Office by the storm. With each passing day, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is setting new records. Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film released on January 12.

In the film, Allu Arjun is sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde who is the female lead. The film is a family entertainer and received an overwhelming response on the opening day itself. The film has crossed ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office.  Allu Arjun's film has not only performed extremely well in India but also in the international markets. In the US, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has surpassed superstar Mahesh Babu's political drama Bharat Ane Nenu.

According to reports, the film has become the all-time fourth highest grosser in the US. It has grossed $52,008 from 88 locations. This took the total US gross to $34,20,402.  

Here are the total earnings of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. Allu Arjun also took to his social media account to thank his fans and his audience for all the love and support. 

Check out his tweet here

