Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collection In India And Overseas

Others

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has set new records at the box office. Read on to know more about the movie's box office collections in India and overseas.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

According to various reports, Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has earned INR 119.19 crore in India and INR 148.44 crore worldwide. The film was released during Sankranthi and moviegoers and critics have responded positively to the movie. The movie also did well in the USA on the 3rd weekend. 

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo box office collection 

This Allu Arjun movie is winning millions of hearts. The movie, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Aside from the lead pair, the film also has Jayaram Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar, Samuthirakani, Tabu, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Harsha Vardhan in supporting roles.

Know the collection area wise. Nizam to have the highest with the earnings Rs 39.79 crores. See the rest below: 

  • Ceeded – Rs  17.26 crores
  • Guntur – Rs 10.46 crores
  • Uttaraandhra – Rs  18.36 crores
  • East Godavari – Rs 10.62 crores
  • West Godavari – Rs 8.37crores
  • Krishna – Rs 10.05 crores
  • Nellore – Rs 4.28 crores

The film is about a middle-class man, Valmiki (Murali Sharma), swaps his conceived child with a rich man Rama Chandra's (Jayaram) child at a clinic. Bantu (Allu Arjun) grows up to as a middle-class kid and later finds out his father's deed. He comes to know about the issues in his real guardian's house and goes there to tackle them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

