Mahesh Babu Vs Allu Arjun Will Be On Of The Biggest Box Office Clashes In January 2020

Just like the Hindi film industry, the Telugu film industry is also going to witness a huge clash at the box office in 2020. In this clash, we will see Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru lock horns with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office. Both the films are set to release during the festive weekend of Sankranti in January 2020. Both the stars have hung fan base, but to add to the tension, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Sharwanand's Sreekaram are also releasing on the same date. This conflict will end up in a struggle that no one has seen till date. At this time, it will be tough for the makers of the movies to get a good hold on the domestic market.

Mahesh Babu Vs Allu Arjun

While the main contestants are Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans seem to think that Allu Arjun should shift the release date. This is because his last film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India did not perform well at the box office. In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we will be seeing Pooja Hegde, Rajendra Prasad, Sushanth, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sachin Kedkar, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Brahmaji and Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles alongside Allu Arjun. This is the third movie Allu Arjun has done with Trivikram Srinivas after Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy.

In contrast to this, we will be seeing Mahesh Babu play the role of Ajay Krishna, who is an Army officer in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie will see Rashmika Mandanna, who has been cast opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time. Veteran actress Vijayashanti will be seen playing a strong role in Sarileru Neekevvaru and will also mark as her comeback in the film industry. Vijayashanti worked as a politician for a long time in her state and is now trying to make a strong comeback with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

