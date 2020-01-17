Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Proves To Be A Blockbuster At The Box Office

Considered as one of the most ambitious projects of Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has successfully managed to impress the audience and critics alike. Starring Allu Arjun, Hyper Adi, Tabu in the leading roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo chronicles the story of a millionaire and his driver, who exchange their newborns and the whole drama which ensues later. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Tanikella Bharani and Brahmaji in prominent roles. The much-acclaimed film is minting in the moolah at the box office, as the movie’s gripping plot and unusual star cast has seemingly worked wonders. Here is a detailed report of the film’s box office collections.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo box office collections

Released on January 10, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has proved to be a blockbuster at the domestic as well as overseas markets. Reportedly, the much-acclaimed film has also beaten the collection of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru in the USA, as it earned USD 1,831,717. On the first four days of release in India, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has reportedly raked in a business of ₹84.20 crores. Moreover, the festive season of Makar Sankranti has proved to be an absolute blessing for the film’s box-office collection, as it earned around ₹12.00 crores on the fifth day of release. Take a look at the tweets below:

