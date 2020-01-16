Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Mints 96 Crore Globally; See Box Office Collection

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was expected to do wonders at the Box Office given the popularity of the lead star. But, the content of the film has evidently helped it to stay afloat and thrive in a crowded slate of release.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was facing tough competition from multiple releases in the South Indian film industry itself with Rajnikanth starrer Darbar and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru which all releases around the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo box office

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Despite being a Class Family Entertainer is creating a Real Mass Rampage even in areas like Ceded breaking the Traditional rules. The Film is emerging as the clear Sankranthi Winner from Andhra to America and right from A to D Centres. pic.twitter.com/nq2nE42lX4 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 15, 2020

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 12, 2020, along with the festival of Pongal. Having clashed with two big films did not affect the film much as it went on to become Allu Arjun's biggest opener to date. During the first weekend itself, the film went on to collect ₹96 crores gross at the global market. The unanimous critical acclaim of the film has allowed it to enjoy a clean run at the Box Office.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had managed the feat of earning ₹36.5 crores on the first day of its release worldwide. As per reports, the demand for the film is increasing day by day with the audiences, resulting in various multiplexes and single-screen theatres to add more screenings. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is expected to become the biggest hit of the festive season.

(Image Courtesy - Allu Arjun Instagram)

