Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo's Record-breaking Win At The International Box Office

Released on January 12, 2020, Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo was one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie is a big success and is earned immense love from the audience around the globe. Read to know more.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Ala 'Vaikunthapurramuloo' Dominates Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And 'Baahubali 2'

Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo at the international box office

According to reports, in the US Top 10 weekly chart, the film gained USD 7680 for per-screen average collection. It stands at the No.1 position, which is the highest amongst all the non-major studio films released this week as reported by Global Box Office Measurement leader ComScore. The USA box office collection has created a new record by gathering USD 817,000 for the premieres.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Lauded As 'perfect Family Breezy Entertainer'

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has made an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand. It collected N$34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’ directorial venture, Baahubali: The Conclusion (Telugu) had collected N$21,290 for premieres. In Australia, the film minted A$ 239,144 in the premiere and created a non-Baahubali: The Conclusion record.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Has Brought Cast Together For A Delightful Click

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has also become the highest-grossing, Non-Baahubali Film on the first Sunday at the US box office. According to reports, Baahubali: The Beginning collected $1.19M and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned $3.49M. Whereas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo bought $607K.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Is Only Lost In Admiration For THIS Co-actor From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'!

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Allu Arjun plays a man from a typical middle-class family who is frustrated by having to deal with typical family issues. Things change when he gets the opportunity to lead his dream life with another family. The film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.