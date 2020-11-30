How This Instagram Model Is Helping 'suspicious' Women Find If Their Partners Are Cheating

A California based model has taken a unique initiative to help women find out if their partners are cheating on them. Paige Woollen, an Instagram model is now sliding in direct messages into men’s account to reveal their truth to their partners. For the purpose, the 28-year-old has started a separate Instagram account ‘Dudesinthedm’ where she often documents the sleazy and inappropriate comments she receives from random men.

Paige, who has an Instagram account of with over 223 thousand followers, admitted that she usually receives sordid DMs from men who appear to be in a committed relationship. Therefore, she decided to help the women and check if their partners were cheating on them. While initially she just displayed the messages of men, this month she took it to a new high by offering help to women who were suspicious of their partners. She not only revealed their truth but also shared a screenshot of the messages she received on her alternate page.

'Pleasantly surprised'

Speaking to Daily Mail, Paige said that many of the men stopped responding when asked if they were committed. There were many who stayed true and refused the advances from Paige. However, there were many men who denied their relationship in a bid to score a date with her. Paige, who said that she personally believed in the saying that ‘snitches get stitches' admitted that she was pleasantly surprised that a majority of men remained loyal to their partners and refused to take her advances.

