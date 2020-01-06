Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Contestant Reshma Rajan Has Dabbled In These 3 Professions?

After the super-successful first season, Bigg Boss Malayalam is back to enthral the audiences once again. The latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam that commenced on January 5, 2020, has reportedly caught the attention of the viewers, with its interesting set of contestants. Hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the show will have seventeen contestants from different walks of life. Here are all the details you need to know about Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Reshma Rajan.

All about Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant- Reshma Rajan

Reshma Rajan stepped inside the Bigg Boss house amidst all fanfare and hail. Reshma, who is reportedly a nurse by degree, was enamoured by the glamour of the showbiz, which led to her modelling career. A well-known name in the modelling world, Reshma Rajan has featured in numerous magazine covers. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant has also played a small part in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries.

The 24-year-old model reportedly also has a keen inclination towards diamonds. The multi-faceted contestant is also a diamond expert. One of the most popular diamond experts in Kochi, Reshma Rajan, is reportedly looking Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 as a break out into the Malayalam film industry.

Besides Reshma Rajan, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 also has some well-known celebrities as its contestants. Celebrities like Arya Rohit, Rajini Chandy, Alina Padikkal, RJ Raghu, and Saju Navodaya are also part of this season. The second season hosted by Mohanlal will air every Monday to Friday at 21:30 hrs.

