Mohanlal To Host Bigg Boss Malayalam Season Two, Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

The season 2 for Malayalam Bigg Boss has been creating a strong buzz among audiences for quite a while. The popular TV reality show's fans have been eagerly waiting from some time for an official statement about the release of season 2. Due to the first season becoming successful, the excitement among fans has increased for season 2.

Premier date of Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 is out

The makers of the show have shared several posts and snippets on social media to maintain the level of excitement among fans. The makers of the show have also admitted that the how will have some interesting twists and turns. The makers have now revealed the date of the second season of the popular TV show. According to a leading news portal, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will go on air January 5, 2020. The site also claimed that the show will have sixteen contestants and will be filmed in EVP Film City in Chennai.

The makers haven’t revealed the names of the contestants who will feature in the show yet. Meanwhile, Mohanlal was seen in a recent promo for the show. The actor was seen discussing the characteristics of the show and compared them to traditional art forms like 'Thiruvathirakali' and 'Pulikali'.

