All You Need To Know About Aayushi Dholakia, The Winner Of Miss Teen International 2019

Aayushi Dholakia from Vadodara recently made India proud by winning Miss Teen International 2019. While talking about the same, Aayushi said that she was pleased to represent India and become the first Asian to win the teen pageant in 27 years. After winning the title, Aayushi Dholakia became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about her.

The finale of Miss Teen International was held on 19th December 2019 in Gurugram. Aayushi is the first-ever India and Asian to win this title in 27 years. The 16-year-old is the student of Class 11th. Dholakia is a trained Kathak Classical dancer who has been dancing for around ten years. To win the event, Aayushi Dholakia took her pageant training from Alesia Raut and Anjali Raut who come from India’s best Pageant institute, Cocoaberry.

Miss Teen International 2019 is an annually held beauty pageant in which women from 22 countries compete for the international crown. During the recent event, Yessenia Garcia from Paraguay came as the First Runner-Up and Anicia Gaothusi from Botswana came as the Second Runner-Up. Apart from winning the title, Ayushi also won the Best in National Costume award, Best in Speech Award and Miss Teen India 2019. Miss Teen Asia crown was earned by Thu Phan from Vietnam, while Maria Luisa Piras from Italy won Miss Teen Europe. Anicia Gaothusi from Botswana won Miss Teen Africa and Alessandra Santos from Brazil won Miss Teen America.

Aayushi Dholakia Instagram

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other celebrities in Bollywood who are also entrepreneurs

Also Read | Choocha to Dr Ghunghroo: Top 6 funny character names in Bollywood

Also Read | Kabir Singh to Kabir Thapar: 4 popular Kabir characters in Bollywood

Also Read | Tanushree Dutta takes a dig at male Bollywood stars: "All their machismo is only for show"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.