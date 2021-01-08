Allstate Commercial Song: Find Out Which Song Is Played In The Smooth: 60 Commercial

The American insurance company, Allstate Corporation is well-known for creating commercials that leave the audiences feeling warm and fresh. Allstate recently created a commercial that has blown away many internet users. The commercial that was released on the company’s official YouTube channel on October 6, 2020, is called Smooth: 60 and has garnered over 100,000 views now. The level of creativity in the commercial has garnered praise from many fans. However, fans also fell in love with the song played in the commercial. Read on to find out which is the Allstate commercial song.

What is the Allstate Commercial all about?

The October 6, Allstate commercial Allstate promotes its Safe Driving Discount, which enables drivers to save money the safer they drive. The creatively crafted ad depicts a scenario we are all familiar with, more or less. The scenario is about how many car owners forget the objects kept on the roof of the car and drive away with the object still balancing itself on the roof. Hence, as the commercial progresses, the viewers get to see a wide variety of items, including a plastic bag full of groceries, a cup of tea, a paint can, a dinosaur toy, a woman’s bag, a plant in a pot, a pair of fuzzy slippers and the most surprising and nerve-wracking one being a pet goldfish in a bowl, which dangles on the roof as the driver enjoys driving across the city.

Here is the Allstate commercial song

The quirky commercial is set to the tune of the late French singer Édith Piaf’s hit single Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien. It ends with the voiceover saying “Smooth driving pays off. With Allstate, the safer you drive, the more you save”. The song is already popular on its own, but the commercial has given it a whole new meaning.

French song in Allstate commercial: What we know about it

Non je ne regrette rien meaning "No, I do not regret anything" is a French song composed by Charles Dumont. A report in Billboard magazine claims that the lyrics of this song were written by Michel Vaucaire. The song was composed in 1956, hence it is a 65-year-old song. Here are the lyrics of the song.

Non, rien de rien

Non, je ne regrette rien

Ni le bien qu'on m'a fait

Ni le mal

Tout ça m'est bien égal

Non, rien de rien

Non, je ne regrette rien

C'est payé, balayé, oublié

Je me fous du passé Avec mes souvenirs

J'ai allumé le feu

Mes chagrins, mes plaisirs

Je n'ai plus besoin d'eux

Balayé les amours

Avec leurs trémolos

Balayé pour toujours

Je repars à zéro Non, rien de rien

Non, je ne regrette rien

Ni le bien qu'on m'a fait

Ni le mal

Tout ça m'est bien égal

Non, rien de rien

Non, je ne regrette rien

Car ma vie

Car mes joies

Aujourd'hui

Ça commence avec toi

According to the report, Edith Piaf who passed away in 1963 in Grasse, France, was also the creator and singer of the iconic French song, La Vie En Rose, which literally translates to ‘Life in the Pink’. La Vie En Rose was created in 1945 and it was written as well as sung by Piaf. For the many accomplishments and contributions made in the world of music by her, Edith Piaf has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

