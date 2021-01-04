Progressive Commercial: Find Out Are The Actors In The Progressive Insurance Commercial

The Progressive Corporation is one of America’s leading Insurance company. Aside from its big name in the business world, the company is also well known for creating some quirky commercials to promote its new products. Recently the company produced and uploaded a hilarious Progressive Commercial, starring one of the most famous characters in its ads, Dr Rick. Find out who are the actors in the new Dr Rick Progressive commercial.

Progressive Commercial Actors

The new Progressive Parents Commercial revolves around a doctor who is teaching his patients some of the most basic things like how to pronounce Quinoa and being able to sit on a chair and opening a pdf. The commercial has tickled the funny bone of fans, as they are commenting under the video. Here are the actors starring in the Progressive commercial.

American actor Bill Glass plays Dr Rick in the new Progressive commercial. According to a report on his IMDb page, the actor has starred in films like Wedding Band (2012), Justified (2010) and Roswell High (1999). The commercial also stars many extras who have not been identified yet.

Dr Rick in the Progressive commercials is a Parents-Life coach and his main goal is to keep his patients or clients from becoming like their parents. The hilarious character has been featured in many commercials of the insurance company. He seems to be very popular among the fans.

Source: Progressive Commercial (YouTube)

More about the Progressive Corporation

A report in Business Insider reveals that the Progressive Corporation is an American insurance company. It is in fact, one of the largest providers of car insurance in the United States. The company also insures motorcycles, boats, RVs, and commercial vehicles and provides home insurance through select companies. Progressive has expanded internationally as well, as it is now offering car insurance in Australia. Founded in 1937 by Jack Green and Joseph M. Lewis, it is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio. Progressive was ranked No. 99 in the 2019 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations in terms of revenue.

Joseph Lewis and Jack Green were the founders of Progressive Insurance Company in 1937. However, it was in 1956, that the company found a niche by insuring more risky drivers. In 2016, the company crossed the $20 billion mark in revenue and is now not only an insurer but also an innovator in the field.

