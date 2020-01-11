Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Has Brought Cast Together For A Delightful Click

The cast of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been busy with the promotion of their film. The cast members of the film recently came together for a delightful picture. The photgraph of the cast was shared by actor Pooja Hegde on her official Instagram handle as a part of the promotion. The film hits the theatres on January 12, 2020.

Cast of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo come together for a delightful click

The cast of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo recently came together and clicked a happy picture while they were all dressed in similar colours.

In the picture, actors like Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Sushant, and Nivetha Pethuraj can be seen together. Pooja Hegde can be seen wearing a cream coloured dress while the men are dressed in cream sweatshirts. Nivetha Pethuraj can be seen in a pair of plain cream coloured skirt and strapless top. The picture looks great as the colours are coordinated.

Bollywood actor Pooja Hedge also shared the picture on her official Instagram handle. In the caption of the post, she has written about coming together fort promotions. The actor has mentioned that a team that promotes together, stays together. She has also expressed her excitement as the film hits theatres soon. Have a look at the post here:

Read Allu Arjun's Must-watch Movies That Fans Absolutely Love Him In

Also read Allu Arjun Says He Is Ready To Debut In Bollywood Only If THESE Conditions Are Fulfilled

Fans excited about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer is being loved by the fans. Most people have been looking forward to seeing Allu Arjun in the power-packed avatar. Have a look at the viewers' reactions here:

Believe me this is not AP or TS , Karnataka or Kerala .

It's Kolkata 🔥@alluarjun Anna plz make sure u do a Pan India movie soon 🙏#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/fo3g78CKVM — Arya (@Shubham_Arya01) January 8, 2020

Urvashi complete sold out🔥🙌 day1..

Before a day release..#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/7gGRC0YBYi — Surya - RCB (@Iam_abdian17) January 11, 2020

Read Vijay Sethupathi And Allu Arjun To Lock Horns In Director Sukumar's Next

Also read Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Chemistry Loved By Fans In 'Butta Bomma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.