Vijay Sethupathi And Allu Arjun To Lock Horns In Director Sukumar's Next

South Indian actor, Vijay Sethupathi, will reportedly play the antagonist in Rangasthalam fame Sukumar's next film. The upcoming movie, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, will reportedly pit the two heroes of South Indian films in an engaging tale.

The movie, tentatively titled, Allu Arjun 20, is produced by Mythiri Movie Makers. Here is all you need to know about Allu Arjun 20.

All about Allu Arjun-Vijay Sethupathi starrer

After the super-success of Rangasthalam, director Sukumar, known for his intriguing films, announced his next film with Allu Arjun. The news of this amped the expectations of the moviegoers.

In a recent media event, Allu Arjun revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will play a baddie in the film, which reportedly also features Rashmika Madana in a pivotal role. The makers of Allu Arjun 20 are yet to reveal the full cast and crew of the forthcoming film, but the news of Vijay Sethupathi joining the cast of the film might have excited the fans of the star.

Also Read | Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Chemistry Loved By Fans In 'Butta Bomma'

Also Read | Allu Arjun Says He Is Ready To Debut In Bollywood Only If THESE Conditions Are Fulfilled

Upcoming movies of Allu Arjun and Vijay Sethupathi

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jayaram in the lead, narrates the heartwarming tale of a family. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial will mark the return of Tabu to the Telugu film industry after 12 years.

Besides Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun reportedly also has A.R.Murugadoss' untitled movie. Meanwhile, after impressing the audience with his role as an evil antagonist in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta, Vijay Sehupathi is all set to reprise the role of a baddie in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, and Vijay Sehtupathi in lead, is slated to hit the screens soon.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Trailer For Kadaisi Vivasayi Officially Released

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Has Her Fangirl Moment With 'Super Deluxe' Co-star Vijay Sethupathi

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.