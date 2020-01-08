Allu Arjun's Must-watch Movies That Fans Absolutely Love Him In

Allu Arjun is a popular Indian film actor who is known for primarily working in the Telugu film industry. The actor has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in the career. Today, we take a look back at some of his best films:

Arya (2004)

Arya is a romantic-action film which came out in 2004. Arjun's role as Arya was his breakthrough in the film industry. He also received highly positive reviews from critics for the film which turned out to be a blockbuster collecting ₹36 crores at the box office worldwide. Sukumar made his directorial debut with Arya, which starred Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji in lead roles along with Allu Arjun.

Bunny (2005)

Following the success of Arya, Allu Arjun was next seen action-thriller Bunny the following year. This was the actor's third film and proved to be his third successive box office hit with a worldwide collection of ₹35 crores. It also featured Prakash Raj and Gowri Munjal in pivotal roles apart from Allu Arjun.

Desamuduru (2007)

This is another blockbuster from the actor generating ₹63 crores worldwide. The action flick was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by DVV Danayya under the Universal Media banner. Desamuduru starred Hansika Motwani opposite Allu Arjun.

Arya 2 (2009)

Arya 2 is a stand-alone sequel to the original film which also became a blockbuster. The film was a huge success for the actor collecting ₹68 crores, which was almost double of the original. Arya 2 was also directed by Sukumar and starred Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep, and Mukesh Rishi.

Vedam (2010)

Vedam, which broadly falls under the Hyperlink cinema genre was critically acclaimed, grossing ₹72 crores worldwide. The film also received several accolades including four Filmfare Awards for Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. It also featured Manoj Kumar Manchu, Anushka Shetty, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Julayi (2012)

The film had a decent run at the box office with a worldwide gross of ₹104 crores. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred names like Ileana D'Cruz, Sonu Sood, and Rajendra Prasad.

Race Gurram (2014)

Race Gurram is an action-comedy directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas. The film featured an ensemble cast of Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles marking their first collaboration. It was an absolute success at the box office collecting Rs 130 crores.

Sarrainodu (2016)

Sarrainodu is an action flick directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film turned out to be a huge success with a collection of 129 crores, however, it garnered mixed to positive reviews before ending up a blockbuster at the box office.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (2018)

This is one of his most recent films that managed to collect Rs 40 crores on an opening day. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is an action-thriller which collected a massive Rs 140 crores worldwide. Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film also featured Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, and Sarath Kumar.

