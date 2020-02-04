Allu Arjun To Enter Bollywood? Here's What The Actor Has To Say About It

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has spoken up about his Bollywood debut. While interacting with the media, the super stylish actor stated that the first Bollywood movie that he saw was the Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun. He added that he enjoyed the movie thoroughly.

While talking about the impact of Bollywood on South Indian film market, Allu Arjun reportedly stated that Bollywood movies have attracted a lot of audience in South India. He further added that the Hindi film industry to has become very open to the talent as well as the tales that are narrated in the South Indian film Industry.

Allu Arjun further said that many Bollywood films have inspired him, as an actor. While talking about what has impressed him in Bollywood films reportedly stated that the scenes, the direction, the songs as well as the performance and the story are amongst some of the things that have impressed him.

Allu Arjun's plans to enter Bollywood

While talking about his plans to enter Bollywood, Allu Arjun said that he has a 'sweet affection' for Hindi films industry. He also agreed that he would love to be a part of Bollywood someday. However, he said that he has been looking for the perfect project with a good director to set his foot in Bollywood. He believes that his first move in Bollywood will matter a lot.

Allu Arjun said that since many South Indian actors have done Bollywood movies, he gets to learn a lot from them. He even added that the content is the key. He concluded by saying that since his father is a film producer he realises that he has to give his best each time as people’s hard-earned money is at stake.

Allu Arjun has been enjoying the success of his latest film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. The movie was a blockbuster hit and a box office sensation. The movie has entered the 200 crore club worldwide. It has been reported that Allu Arjun even threw a success party to celebrate the great success of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo.

