Allu Arjun's Films That Broke The Box-office Records Before 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Considered as one of the best projects of Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has successfully managed to impress the audience and critics alike. Starring Hyper Ali and Tabu opposite Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo chronicles the story of a millionaire and his driver, who exchange their newborns and the whole drama which ensues later. The much-acclaimed film is striking in the bills at the box office, as the movie’s suspense and unusual star cast have seemingly worked wonders as the film has garnered box office collection of approx Rs. 200 crores. Check out top five highest-grossing movie releases of Allu Arjun before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success.

Race Gurram

Released in 2014, Race Gurram is registered as one of the grand victories of Allu Arjun. The action comedy film, stroke approximately Rs. 59 crores worldwide. Starring Shruti Haasan opposite Allu Arjun, Race Gurram is helmed by Surender Reddy. The film is known for its comedy quotient, action sequences, and the foot-tapping numbers.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is the directorial debut of writer Vakkantham Vamsi and released in 2018. The action drama conveys the story of a short-tempered soldier aspiring to serve at the borders. He is tasked with getting clearance signature from his estranged father, a professor, who in turn challenges him to give up anger. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India reportedly raked in Rs. 85.32 crores worldwide in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam collectively in its first weekend.

Duvvada Jagannadham

Duvvada Jagannadham is one of the highest-grossing Allu Arjun's movies until Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is a vigilante action-comedy starring Pooja Hegde as the leading star. In its full run, the film garnered a worldwide gross of approx. Rs. 115 crore.

Sarrainodu

Giving back to back hits, Sarrainodu was also one of the top Allu Arjun's movies. Released in 2016, the film grossed approximately, Rs. 127 crores as their lifetime box office collection. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Catherine Tresa as the leading actors opposite Allu Arjun, the film ended up as a major commercial success at the global box-office. Sarrainodu is an intense battle story that broke out between an evil son of a politician and an ex-army man who can't tolerate injustice.

S/O Satyamurthy

S/O Satyamurthy was Allu Arjun's debut team up with Samantha Akkineni. Helmed by Trivikram, the film has an ensemble star cast like Sree Vishnu, Nithya Menen, Sneha and Kannada star Upendra in pivotal roles. In its lifetime box office collection, S/O Satyamurthy grossed a total of approx. Rs. 90 crore.

