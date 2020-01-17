Allu Arjun Vs Mahesh Babu: Check Out Their Movies' Box Office Collection

South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun have been setting the box office on fire with their latest releases, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo respectively. Mahesh Babu's action-drama released on January 10, 2020, whereas Allu Arjun's film hit the theatres on January 12, 2020. The clash has been grabbing headlines of late with many trade analysts waiting to see who surpasses the other in this race.

Who's performing better at the BO: 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' or 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'?

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office collection until now

According to various industry reports, Mahesh Babu's action-drama film Sarileru Neekevvaru has already reportedly crossed ₹100 crores at the box office until now. Keeping this in mind, the makers of the film has already recovered almost 80 per cent of the total budget in barely five days. The major business area remains to be the Nizam circuit.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has already become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Yesterday, the film managed to collect more than ₹11 crores. The worldwide collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru is reportedly more than ₹ 145 crores. However, the film has managed to do a business of ₹108 crores in the domestic market.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office collection until now

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has also not been lagging behind in terms of business at the box office. The film has already done a business of ₹ 84.20 crores in terms of net collection. The film has found a huge fanbase not only in India but also overseas. The film reportedly created a record with 60,000+ tickets sold out on premiere day in the USA.

The film released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti that has proved to be extremely lucky. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is expected to collect almost ₹15 crores on its fifth day. This will help the film to get into the ₹ 100 crore club.

