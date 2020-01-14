The Debate
'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Stand Strong At The Global Box Office

Others

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are minting great money at the ticket windows. Read more to know about their global box office collections.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Both the south films Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru have been excelling at the box-office. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 10, 2020, and January 12, 2020, respectively. The clash between these movies has been much-talked-about as they released back-to-back. 

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Lauded As 'perfect Family Breezy Entertainer'

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's box office collection

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is directed by Trivikram and bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The action-drama movie stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also features Bollywood actor Tabu in a primary role. The film is released in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language. As per reports, the film has grossed USD 81,383 at the USA box. In New Zealand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has grossed NZD 34,625.

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Has Brought Cast Together For A Delightful Click

Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection 

In New Zealand, Sarileru Neekevvaru has grossed NZD 20,750. Whereas in USA Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's film has earned USD 23,287. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it is also starring Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad respective roles.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun Is Only Lost In Admiration For THIS Co-actor From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'!

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Has A Fantastic Start At The Box Office, Check It Out

Image Courtesy: Mahesh Babu Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
