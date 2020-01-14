'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Stand Strong At The Global Box Office

Both the south films Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru have been excelling at the box-office. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 10, 2020, and January 12, 2020, respectively. The clash between these movies has been much-talked-about as they released back-to-back.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's box office collection

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is directed by Trivikram and bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The action-drama movie stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also features Bollywood actor Tabu in a primary role. The film is released in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language. As per reports, the film has grossed USD 81,383 at the USA box. In New Zealand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has grossed NZD 34,625.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection

In New Zealand, Sarileru Neekevvaru has grossed NZD 20,750. Whereas in USA Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's film has earned USD 23,287. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it is also starring Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad respective roles.

