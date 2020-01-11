Allu Arjun Is Only Lost In Admiration For THIS Co-actor From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'!

Telugu megastar Allu Arjun will be seen on the big screen with Tabu in his next film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. According to multiple reports, Tabu will be returning to the Tollywood cinema genre after more than ten years.

Tabu will be essaying the role of Allu Arjun’s on-screen mother. She is paired with Jayaram. In an interview with a news media house, the Telugu actor expressed his happiness about working with esteemed Bollywood actor Tabu.

Also Read | Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Ramuloo Ramulaa Gets 100 Million Views; Allu Arjun Gets Emotional

Allu Arjun's interview

In an interview with the media house, Allu Arjun exclaimed that working with Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been a delightful experience. He said that he has seen her work and only adored her work for many years. The actor also said that Tabu’s work is inspirational and her talent knows no boundaries.

Moreover, getting to see her live is a treat, he said that it was sheer pleasure working with the Drishyam actor. Further in the interview, he mentioned, how she is aware of her co-actors and also compliments them for their work.

On the professional front, Allu believes that there couldnt be a better choice for Tabu’s comeback to the Tollywood other than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Says He Is Ready To Debut In Bollywood Only If THESE Conditions Are Fulfilled

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be Allu Arjun’s return to the big screen after a gap of more than a year. The film is an action, drama and thriller directed by Trivikram and it is bankrolled by multiple producers, which includes Allu Arvin and co-producer S.Radha Kishan.

The film will witness Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film also has Nivetha Pethuraj in supporting roles.

Also Read | Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun Reacts To Clash With Mahesh Babu, Return After 'gap'

Also Read | Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Trailer Out; Netizens Give A Thumbs Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.