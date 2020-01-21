Allu Arjun's Film Crosses $3 Million For The First Time In His Career At USA Box Office

Allu Arjun has reached new heights of success with his Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. His family entertainer has proved to be a huge success at the box office. The director-actor duo of Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun have struck the right chord for the third time in a row now. Earlier the duo created magic with their movies Julayi (2012) & Son Of Sathymurthy (2015).

Thousand and thousands of gatherings at the theatres worldwide , Millions of Praises , Crores of Collections and above all Infinite Love & Blessings . Definitely need to Celebrate this Success which you have gifted us and Thank you all in Person . AVPL team humbly invites you to pic.twitter.com/Akw4jeRGT3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 18, 2020

The stylish star’s latest film is the first in his whole career to have hit the $3 million mark at the USA box office. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo recently crossed the 2 million mark and it was expected to cross the magic figure of 3 million soon.

The film became the latest entrant in the league from south India. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo joined the likes of Prabhas’s Baahubali series and Saaho, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, and Kabali, Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam & also Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. The film is still enjoying a great run at the box office all over the world.

The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. S Thaman has given the background score to the film. Cinematography and editing has been done by Naveen Nooli.

Here is a detailed list of South Indian films to have crossed the $3 million mark at the USA box office.

Baahubali– The Conclusion ($ 20.77 Million) Baahubali– The Beginning ($ 7.5 Million) 2Point0 ($ 5.57 Million) Kabali ($ 4.13 Million) Rangasthalam ($ 3.51 Million) Bharat Ane Nenu ($ 3.41 Million) Saaho ($ 3.23 Million) Ala Vaikunthapurramloo ($ 3.00 Million)

