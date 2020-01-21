Allu Arjun's 'Icon' And 'AA20' To Release In 2020; Here's All You Need To Know

Allu Arjun is an Indian movie actor who works primarily in Telugu cinema. Arjun made his debut in Gangotri, after acting as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy. He entertained the public with a wide range of superhit movies. His fans, who love to see Tollywood motion pictures are waiting for his upcoming movies in 2020. Have a look at the upcoming movies below:

Allu Arjun's upcoming movies:

ICON

ICON film is a romantic entertainer under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. Allu Arjun playing the lead role in this film. As of now, Dil Raju is getting a charge out of the achievement of his past contribution F2 Fun and Frustrations featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada. On the other side, it is known news that Allu Arjun has additionally collaborated with Sukumar and now it is heard that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in this film.

Also read: Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Proves To Be A Blockbuster At The Box Office

AA 20

AA 20 is a sentimental performer motion picture coordinated by Sukumar and created by Mythri Movie Makers standard. The film cast incorporates Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who is in the principle lead jobs while Devi Sri Prasad scored the music. There has been buzz that the film will be named 'Seshachalam', after the zone in Tirumala where the film is being shot.

Also read: Allu Arjun Starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Continues Its Steady Run At The Box Office

There has additionally been buzz that the film is a sentimental activity spine chiller that will rotate around red sanders carrying and will see Vijay Sethupathi as the enemy. AA20 will see cinematography by Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who appeared in Telugu with Vikram K Kumar and Nani's 'Posse Leader' and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also read: Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Mints 96 Crore Globally; See Box Office Collection

Also read: Allu Arjun Vs Mahesh Babu: Check Out Their Movies' Box Office Collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.