Here Is Niharika Konidela's Impressive Net Worth As She Gets Ready To Be A 'bride-to-be'

Niharika Konidela is one of the most well-known names of the Telugu and Tamil cinema. The actor has earned her fame after she appeared as an anchor on Dhee Juniors on ETV Telugu. She is also a producer under the banner Pink Elephant Pictures.

Niharika Konidela's net worth

Niharika Konidela's primary source of income is from her acting projects along with the production company. Her estimated net worth as of 2020 is $4 Million, as shared by a news source. Converted in rupees, the net worth comes up to ₹ 30 Crores.

The source also informs how Niharika charges ₹ 25 Lakhs per film as her salary. She owns a luxurious Audi car. She lives in Film Nagar in Hyderabad, India.

Niharika Kondela's family

Niharika Kondela is the daughter of Nagendra Babu, who is a well-known actor and film producer. Her mother is Padmaja Konidela. She also has a brother, Varun Tej, who is also an actor in the Tamil and Telugu industry. Actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are her paternal uncles. The entertainment industry's dashing actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are also her cousins.

Niharika Konidela's movies and career

Niharika Konidela made her acting debut in the year 2016. She starred in a Telugu film named Oka Manasu. She played the role of Sandhya and starred alongside Naga Shourya. Her debut in the Tamil industry was marked by Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in the movie. She also appeared in the movies Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Niharika has also appeared in three TV shows in Telugu. She played the role of Aasha in the show Muddapappu Avakai in the year 2016. Other TV shows that she was a part are Nanna Koochi and Madhouse.

Niharika Konidela's marriage

Niharika Konidela recently took to her Instagram to reveal that she will be soon getting married to beau Chaitanya Jonnalagedda. As per a news source, the couple will be getting married in the month of August and the two families are now deciding on the wedding date.

Chaitanya Jonnalagedda is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, M Prabhakara Rao. He is born and brought up in Hyderabad and he did his graduation and post-graduation in BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business. Here is what the actor posted on her Instagram, introducing Chaitanya to the world.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

