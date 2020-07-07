Anand Mahindra Coins Names For New 'diseases;' Here's What 'Kanyenza & Webinarcoma' Means

Taking a dig at US rapper Kanye West, Anand Mahindra on Tuesday coined a name for a new 'disease' called 'Kanyenza', which according to Mahindra, causes its victims to 'hallucinate' and consider themselves great enough to run for Presidential elections. Reacting to the news that Kanye West is running for the post of the US President in the upcoming elections, Anand Mahindra said in a twisted manner that the rap artist was 'harbouring delusions of grandeur'

The Mahindra Group Chairman also expressed his frustrations with webinars by coining the term 'Webinarcoma', which indicates a state of unconsciousness due to webinar overdose.

This lockdown has given me the opportunity to coin names for new diseases. First, the ‘Webinarcoma’ which induces a state of unconsciousness via webinar overdose. And now, a new infection: ‘Kanyenza’ an influenza in which victims hallucinate & harbour delusions of grandeur https://t.co/sJFG0J2K8B — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2020

Kanye West enters Presidential election

Rap artist Kanye West shook social media if not the world with his proclamation on July 4 through Twitter that he will be running for the Presidential elections. West announced his participation in the race just four months before the election. His announcement is an apparent challenge to current US President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival, former Vice President, Joe Biden.

This was not the first time the American rapper pledged a run for the White House. At a promotional outing for his collaboration with GAP in November last year, he made a statement about not only his progress but also of the African-American society. Following which he had announced that he would run for the presidency of the United States of America in 2024.

