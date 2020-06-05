Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Meme About Frustration With Webinars, Netizens Can Relate

The coronavirus lockdown has forced people to shift most of their works online, including tuition, classes, events seminars, etc. The restrictions in the movement of people have changed the way the world used to operate before the pandemic. Some people are finding it frustrating to attend online events and webinars. Among those is Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who recently took to his Twitter handle to denounce the new form of gathering, saying that just thinking about an invite for one sends him into a serious meltdown.

'Webinarcoma'

Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme expressing how he feels about webinars. The meme is a still from the iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam, which shows Salim trying to wake up Anarkali from sleep after apparently attending a webinar. Mahindra said that people are sending him memes after he expressed his frustration for the online events. Mahindra also coined a new word 'Webinarcoma' saying that it seems like a new medical condition.

Numerous friends shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with ‘webinars.’ Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0p1SIUXHZl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2020

Netizens as always are enjoying the latest post by Anand Mahindra which has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 900 retweets. People are flooding the post with fun comments with some hailing his amazing sense of humour while others sharing their own memes. One user commented, "sir , i have attended best of webinars from across the world. And sometimes its true... It becomes boring and disconnected interest. Honestly i have learnt or educated zero from these webinars."

“Utho Anarkali Mask pehen lo, quarantine mein jaana hai...” pic.twitter.com/fSwnkHWGdR — INDIA RAJIV (@rajivjoshi85) June 5, 2020

