Anand Mahindra Shares A Video Of Kids Playing, Calls It His 'Monday Motivation'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra gave internet Monday motivation as he shared footage of energetic kids sliding into a river in a village, enjoying themselves despite meager resources and humble living. Shared by one of the fastest-growing social sector organizations Nandi foundation’s CEO, Manoj Kumar, the 22 seconds inspiring clip portrays life experiences of kids in the rural areas that the children in the urban landscape miss out on. The clip shows a bunch of lively kids skidding on the mudslide into the river as they cherish “simple pleasures of life”, as pointed out by Anand Mahindra.

Viewed over 172k times, the clip was captioned as,” Happiness is This. Experiences only Indian Villages can give”. Internet users instantly hearted the footage, nostalgic about their childhood days as they said that the posts shared by Mahindra reeked of “a message of compassion, love, and humanity.” While the impression of the rural life is often associated with struggle and lack of resources by many and people tend to migrate towards urban settings for better earnings and opportunities, the footage is a perception correction of what happiness and better living could mean for some. As Mahindra pointed out, in a post-COVID world, people might learn to place a greater value of simpler things in life.

Indeed something uplifting about this video Manoj. Perhaps in a post-Covid world we’ll all place greater value on the simpler pleasures of life. Gives me my #MondayMotivaton to ‘slide’ into my virtual office! https://t.co/B2xdXUPrys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2020

Physical activity and learning skills

Children can be seen enjoying themselves ecstatically as they swim in the river and play in the mud oblivious about any worries. They seem to have gathered with their friends from the village, as one by one, each kid goes on the swamp and wet ground straight into the river with broad smiles on their faces. Together, they run and play and do a lot of physical activity which is indicative of better development. It can also be made out from the video that the boys have learned swimming in the freshwater on their own as they splash inside the water without fear and efficiently swim to the bank, repeating the process once more.

“Our country with such Glorious past needs such corporate heads with Love & humanity. This is what is going to distribute wealth, generate more confidence, clean this country, empower the women, motivate the farmers, & respect the villagers. Doing fair business with poor,” said a user. “People moved away from a simple life in home-towns to cities where they are leading a complicated life. Hope things can change,” wrote the second. “This is what we have to learn to be happy,” agreed the third.

money can’t buy happiness. — Gopal Kapoor (@IamGopalkapoor) July 6, 2020

The kind of 'dirty video' that should go viral.. It's slush and flush with joy ❤ @manoj_naandi — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) July 6, 2020

I just remember my childhood days in similar way to take bath n swimming along with current to kilometres in river Ganga flowing along my parental village at Raebareli UP — Neeraj Awasthi (@neerajawasthi1) July 6, 2020

The last one was a Masterstrokes. — Pratik Jain (@Pkj52006693) July 6, 2020

Childhood memories 🤠🤓 — Anka (@PariseAnkababu) July 6, 2020

Really nice sir. People from Village always live in the present. — PRadeep (@pradrath) July 6, 2020

Childhood memories are just mesmerizing — Amit Srivastava (@AmitSri72986513) July 6, 2020

Some get pleasure in accumulating wealth.

Some in success

Some don't get pleasure in anything.

But this pleasure is for the blissful ones who can relate life to nothing and everything at the same time. — Somendra Mongia (@MongiaSomendra) July 6, 2020

This is real fun..not in the water parks. We have abused nature like any thing n have become robots in the hands of artificial world. — Man Mohan Raj (@mmraj128_man) July 6, 2020

Hence proved happiness is subjective, not the other way round.👌👍 — Aseeem Gupta (@aseeemgupta) July 6, 2020

