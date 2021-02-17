Anu Menon Shares Her Thoughts On Gender Biases In Comedy On Anshu Patni Singhi's Podcast

Anu Menon is an Indian television actress and theatre artist. Anu is also a VJ and appears as her alter ego "Lola Kutty". Anu Menon has also ventured into comedy since gaining fame as "Lola Kutty" and has popularly opened for Brad Sherwood and Colin Mochrie while they were on their India Tour. Her stand-up special Wonder Menon released in 2019 on Prime Video. She also featured in Vir Das's Prime Video series Jestination Unknown as herself.

Anu recently appeared in a podcast with CHNO Media founder Anshu Patni Singhi where she spoke about various issues like gender biases in the comedy industry, motherhood, Korean dramas and much more. The podcast conducted by Anshu was aired in two parts on her Youtube channel. Anshu Patni Singhi was also appointed as the first Indian ambassador by "Women in Games". She shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram account and, you can take a look at the post below.

Also read: Nikhita Iyar And Mukund Chillakanti From 'The Big Day', Details About The Adorable Couple

Also read: If You Loved Trailer Of 'Bombay Begums', Watch These Films As You Wait For It To Release

Anu Menon on gender biases in comedy

In the short clip shared by Anshu Patni Singhi, Anu Menon talked about various stigmas in the comedy industry when it comes to women. She shared how female comedians are not called on to "corporate shows" much because it is generally presumed that they will end up doing "female driven content" whereas the same stigma does not apply to men since nobody talks about "male driven content". Anu also talked about how to compensate for the lack of attention producers give female comedians they often end up releasing comedic shows with an all-female line-up, which Anu believed was not equality.

The full podcast with Anu Menon and Anshu Patni Singhi touched upon a lot more than just this. Anu also spoke about how when people said things like "men are generally funnier", she did not agree and also listed her reasons. She mentioned how everything was about numbers and that because of the way industries have been running for ages, the number of men in any field was higher and because of it, the count of any people best known in a certain field would have more men. You can check out both part 1 and part 2 of Anshu Patni Singhi's podcast with Anu Menon below.

Also read: '30 Coins' Ending Explained: What Happened To Elena, Paco And Angel After The Crown Fell?

Also read: Ekta Kapoor Says 'TV & Films Wont Do Justice To Plot' On OTT Release Of The Married Woman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.