Nikhita Iyar And Mukund Chillakanti From 'The Big Day', Details About The Adorable Couple

The Big Day is the latest addition to Netflix’s shows about Indian weddings. The Netflix original documentary series features six different couples of Indian heritage as they plan their big wedding day. The show premiered on Netflix on Valentine’s day and is being received well all over the world. In India, the show is currently at no. 2 trending position. Social media has been abuzz about the discussions around the show. Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti are one of the six couples on the show. As The Big Day released on February 15, a lot of people are curious to know more about the couple. People have also been searching for terms like Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti Linkedin on the internet. Here is a look at the details about Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti and the couple’s off-screen lives.

Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti

According to a report by realitytitbit.com, Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti were both brought up by Indian migrant parents in San Francisco, California. However, the couple wanted to have a traditional Chennai wedding in India. As mentioned on her Linkedin profile, Nikhitha Iyar leads the Strategic Business Development team at Moxtra. She has also studied Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Berkeley, University of California. Her Instagram handle is Nikithaiyar with close to 1449 followers on Instagram. Both Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti have private accounts on Instagram.

According to the report, Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti went to the same high school. However, it was not until their siblings' wedding when they fell for each other. Mukund has a twin brother who was dating Nikitha’s sister. The duo eventually got engaged. For their wedding, Mukund and took dance classes together and that is when they got closer. After dating for a year, Mukund popped the big question to Nikitha. Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti got hitched on December 30, 2019, and their lavish wedding can be seen in The Big Day.

Other couples on Netflix's The Big Day

Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal

Tyrone Braganza and Daniel Bauer

Ami Pandya and Nithin Zacharias

Pallavi Bishnoi and Rajat Swarup

Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh

