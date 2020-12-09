Aparshakti Khurana's Throwback Photo Reveals A Time When 'less Of Chutney Was A Concern'

Aparshakti Khurana is reminiscing the time that he spent on the sets of his first film, Saat Uchhakke through a hilarious post that he has quite recently uploaded on Instagram. In the post that can be seen below, one can see that Aparshakti Khurana is accompanied by Manoj Bajpayee's character in the frame. Khurana could be seen engaging in a serious conversation with another character over a plate of Samosa and Chutney. In the post that can be found below, one can see that Aparshakti is communicating that the conversation is actually about the lack of quantity when it comes to the chutney.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana Shares A Major Throwback Picture And Pens A Hilarious Caption

Here is the post for all to see

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana Shares A Major Throwback Picture And Pens A Hilarious Caption

About Aparshakti Khurana's debut film:

Aparshakti Khurana's debut performance was in Sanjeev Sharma's Saat Uchhakey. The very first member in the list of Aparshakti Khurana's movies also stars the likes of Manoj Bajpayee (Who was most recently seen in The Family Man), Kay Kay Menon (Vodka Diaries, Special Ops), Vijay Raaz (Lootcase), and Aditi Sharma (A television actress known for Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka).

Saat Uchakkey was actually a star-studded movie in disguise as the film also featured the likes of Annu Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Jatin Sarna (Who would later become famous as Bunty in Netflix's Sacred Games). Saat Ucchakey was jointly produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.

Ever since Aparshakti Khurana's debut performance, he has gone on to play many memorable supporting characters in his career span of four years. The list of Aparshakti Khurana's movies includes the likes of Nitish Tiwary's Dangal, Lukka Chuppi (featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon), Stree (Featuring Rajkummar Rao), Pati, Patni aur Woh and Street Dancer 3D, to name a few. Other films that feature Aparshakti Khurana include Bala, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, Jabariya Jodi, Kanpuriye (Where he plays one of the leads) and Netflix's Rajma Chawal.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana Dances On 'Coca Cola' With Wife Aakriti, Fans React

As far as Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram account is concerned, one can say that he is quite active on the social platform. A bulk of his images include throwbacks, selfies or him displaying his one-of-a-kind fashion sense and his near-endless collection of shades. Aparshakti Khurana could safely be termed as an experimental and curious soul, as is evidenced by his choice of films and outfits.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana Flaunts ‘haath Par Haath Dhare Baithna’ Look, Fans Gush ‘sahi Hai’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.