Are Azan And Nicole Still Together? Read More About The '90 Day Fiance' Couple

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series that airs on TLC. The show revolves around couples who have applied for or have received a K-1 visa, which is available only to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. Therefore the couples have 90 days to marry each other. One of the couples from the show named Nicole and Azan are amongst the ones who have always been in the limelight for various reasons. The couple is known to have had a tumultuous relationship where viewers are always confused whether the duo is actually together or not.

The couple is known to have a tumultuous relationship right from the beginning, going through many ups and downs. Currently, fans are even worried if Azan and Nicole are still together and whether Azan is being a good partner to Nicole. Read on for the latest clarifications related to one of the star couples of the show 90 day Fiance.

90 day fiance Azan and Nicole updates

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou met through a dating app. Nicole felt an instant connection with Azan and she soon flew to Morocco to meet her man. The two then started appearing in 90 Day Fiancé's season 4 as well as on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Nicole has since then been in Morocco amid the sudden lockdown for the Coronavirus pandemic. Nicole had recently given a hint about her pregnancy and the viewers of the show were all confused about whether Nicole was actually pregnant or not. But she later denied the rumours and cleared the confusion.

However, an entertainment portal reported that the couple is not thinking of getting married any time soon. An insider told the portal that the couple is just spending some happy time together. Nicole was recently facing backlash from the viewers of the show who were blaming her for staying away from her daughter to stay close to Azan. But as of now, Nicole and Azan are still together spending quality time in Morocco along with Azan's family.

