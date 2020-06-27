Are Josh And Aika Still Together? Know All About This '90 Day Fiance' Fame Couple

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series that airs on TLC. The show revolves around couples who have applied for or have received a K-1 visa, which is available only to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. Therefore the couples have 90 days to marry each other. The 90 day fiance star Josh & Aika are one of the many couples who are known to have had a strong bond between them since they appeared in season 5 of the hit reality show. Read on to know about the current status of the 90 day Fiance couple who were amongst the ones who went against all odds to get hitched at the end of the show. The viewers were wondering if the couple is still together after Aika's intent of starting a family with Josh-

Are '90 day fiance' couple Josh and Aika still together in 2020?

Josh and Aika got married in 2017 and are still together. The duo has managed to keep their relationship stronger despite all the issues that they faced between them. They can be seen posting adorable photos on their Instagram together. The duo even has their own YouTube channel where they showcase their travelling videos. However, they haven't been posting since February 2020 on their Instagram. They seem to have taken a break from YouTube as well, as their last video was uploaded 9 months ago.

'90 Day Fiancé': Josh and Aika's story

Josh and Aika's love story started when the couple matched on a dating website. Later, Josh went to the Philippines to meet Aika and the couple even got engaged there. The duo went back to the U.S. and appeared on the season 5 of TLC's hit reality show called 90-day fiance. They eventually ended up getting married at the end of their 90 days stint.

However, troubles started pouring in later when it was revealed that Josh hid his previous criminal record of domestic violence charges (which were dropped) and also about his two failed marriages. When Aika revealed that she would like to have a baby with Josh as soon as possible, Josh revealed that he had a vasectomy when he was younger. So as of now, it seems like the planning for a baby is on a halt and the couple is simply enjoying their time together.

Promo Image courtesy: Josh and Aika Instagram

