Are Leida And Eric Still Together? Find Out The Status Of This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple

90 Day Fiancé’s Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook have been in the spotlight forever since the couple’s first appearance on the show. The married couple was seen having nasty fights on National television. Hence, viewers of the show safely assumed that Leida and Eric would call quits on their marriage as soon the show would end. Find out, “Are Leida and Eric still together?”

Are Leida and Eric still together?

According to the reports published on popular media portal recently, it was confirmed that the former 90 Day Fiancé couple Leida and Eric are indeed still married and together. However, on Leida Margaretha’s official Instagram handle, there have been no recent posts with Eric in them. In fact, the former 90 Day Fiancé star has no posts on her Instagram handle with Eric in them. Meanwhile, Eric Rosenbrook is not active on any social media platforms.

Leida and Eric from 90 Day Fiancé

Leida Margaretha is a 30-year-old Indonesian native. She arrived in the United States for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. As per some reports, the couple had begun dating years before the show when they met on an international dating website. Eric Rosenbrook is a 42-year-old former Marine.

Only two days after meeting each other, Leida and Eric decided to get engaged. Both Leida and Eric have children from their previous relationships. Eric has three daughters, including Tasha, who did not get along well with Leida. While Leida, who is a cosplay artist has one son.

In an episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Eric tries to explain the concept of family and what it means in America to his then-fiancé, Leida. Eric proceeds to say that in American culture, the family is important to people, and they consider kids from previous relationships as a family too. Replying to Eric’s remarks Leida claims, if that is the case, then she did not wish to get married at all. Finally, Eric Rosenbrook acquiesced to Leida Margaretha’s demands and kicked his then-teenage daughter, Tasha out of his apartment. Leida and Eric then proceeded to get a restraining order against Tasha. Hence, Tasha has been prevented from harassing and contacting Leida, even via social media.

90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series. The show airs on TLC and show revolves around couples who have applied for or have received a K-1 visa, which is available only to foreign fiancés of United States Citizens. Therefore the couples have ninety days to marry each other.

