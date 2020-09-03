Are Lil Mosey And Dixie D'Amelio Dating? Duo Spotted During Dinner Date

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most popular social media personalities these days. The 19-year-old TikTok Star has been surrounded by controversies ever since she rose on TikTok. Dixie dated her fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson for some time but the couple went through a very controversial and public break up in early 2020. Following their very explosive break up, Dixie D’Amelio fans ushered a lot of hate on Griffin Johnson amidst various cheating allegations against him.

Since her awful break up with Johnson, Dixie remained single for a while. However, recently the TikTok Star was spotted having dinner with Rapper Lil Mosey and in no time speculations began making rounds about the two being romantically involved. Read on to find out, “Are Lil Mosey and Dixie D’Amelio dating?”

Read | What happened to Dixie and Griffin? Find out if the TikTok couple has broken up

Are Lil Mosey and Dixie D’Amelio dating?

According to a report on a YouTube channel named AwesomenessTV Daily Report, towards the end of August 2020, Dixie D’Amelio was spotted having dinner with the 18-year-old rapper Lil Mosey. The two were joined by a group of friends. Dixie was seated beside Lil Mosey throughout the dinner and the pair were seen chatting, laughing, clicking pictures and even making a few TikTok videos.

Read | Charli D'Amelio gives $30K birthday gift to sister Dixie, leaves her shocked

As the video of Lil Mosey and Dixie surfaced on the internet, fans quickly began shipping them. After leaving the restaurant, Lil Mosey chatted with the paparazzi for a few minutes. In the video uploaded on another YouTube channel named The Hollywood Fix, Lil Mosey was asked if something was going on between him and Dixie.

Read | The Dixie Chicks have officially change their band name to "The Chicks", here's the reason

Lil Mosey replied by saying that fans will be seeing the two together very soon. Given that Lil Mosey is a successful rapper and Dixie is also a singer, the rapper’s comment could mean that the two of them are working on a collaboration. However, if his comment is not in reference to the potential musical collaboration, then it might mean that the two are indeed involved. However, neither Lil Mosey nor Dixie D’Amelio has confirmed or even addressed any possible romantic entanglement between them.

Read | What happened between Emma and James? Here's why they stopped being friends

Dixie D’Amelio Instagram updates

Dixie D'Amelio who recently graduated high school also has a YouTube channel. She has over 4 million subscribers on her YouTube. Like her younger sister Dixie also has a large following on Instagram. She currently has over 17 million Instagram followers. Here are some of the best posts from her Instagram handle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.