What Happened Between Emma And James? Here's Why They Stopped Being Friends

YouTuber’s James Charles, Emma Chamberlain, and the Dolan Twins (Ethan and Grayson) formed the popular “Sister Squad” in 2018. All the videos that these four popular YouTubers made together in 2018 have garnered over tens of millions of views on the platform. However, it appeared as though the “Sister Squad” had a bit of a falling out in 2019.

The YouTubers who were earlier spotted with each other around the clock abruptly stopped making videos together. While most of them claimed to have busy schedules, fans were quick to gauge that there was something more to the scene. Many eyebrows were raised when speculations about the drama between Emma and James began to spread. Read on to find out, “What happened between Emma and James?”

What happened between Emma and James?

According to a report on Distractify, both Emma and James unfollowed each other on Instagram in early 2019. In September 2019, James Charles had spilt some tea and made it clear that all was not good amongst the former “Sister Squad” members. This happened during one of James’ Instagram live streams.

A fan reportedly commented saying that James needs to spend more time with Emma. To this James replied saying, “Uh, no. Not going to hang out with her.” However, it seems like the beef between the young YouTube stars had been ongoing for some time. In February 2019, 19-year-old Emma Chamberlain took to her Twitter and posted a tweet stating that she only followed 17 people on Instagram.

i keep going on instagram to see what everyones doing and then remember i follow 17 people omg whoops — emma (@emmachamberlain) February 5, 2019

James Charles was quick to respond to Emma and said that he had posted a beautiful makeup post but, she wouldn’t know. Fans were quick to put two and two together and figured that the influencers were not following each other on Instagram. Despite the barbed undertone of James’ tweet, Emma commented saying that she will go and check James’ new post anyway.

Why did Emma and James stop being friends?

Many fans noticed that the so-called beef between the YouTube stars had elevated after James had a serious fall out with another influencer Tati Westbrook. Even the Dolan twins had reportedly distanced themselves from James following the serious allegations that Tati had made against him. One of these allegations was that James acted like a sexual predator around young boys.

James cleared that air when he did another live stream and said that his previous comment about not wanting to hang out with Emma was misconstrued. Some fans even said that it was Tana Mongeau who had caused strife in the amongst the “Sister Squad” members. But, neither James nor Emma ever commented to it. However, it appears as though the YouTube stars have rekindled their friendship, as both Emma and James took to their Instagram recently and posted pictures with each other. Both YouTube stars also posted videos with each other on their respective channels.

