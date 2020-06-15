Why Was Lisa Fired From 90 Day Fiancé Reportedly Fired From The Show?

The television network TLC, has reportedly fired 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Baby girl Lisa Hamme from the show. Though no official statement has been released by TLC so far, sources close to the network have claimed that Baby girl Lisa was fired for using the n-word. The news was revealed by Lisa’s now estranged husband Usman “Sojaboy” Umar during the tell-all.

Why was Lisa fired from 90 Day Fiancé?

On June 8, 2020, Lisa confirmed on her Instagram account, that she had been cast for B90 Strikes Back, which is TLC’s spin-off for Before The 90 days show. This spin-off show would let its participants respond to hate comments, and people’s opinion on social media. Although the list of the participants wasn’t confirmed by TLC, Baby girl Lisa, Tom Brooks, Avery Warner, Ed Brown, had reportedly been cast. However, sources said that TLC decided to cut ties with her following her controversial use of racial slurs.

A few days ago, a leaked footage of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days tell-all surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Usman Umar, was accusing Lisa of using the n-word for him, as recently as a week before the tell-all. Lisa never denied the allegations and ended up apologising to her fans on social media.

Things became more twisted when Usman went on to reveal, that Lisa had used the n-word on multiple occasions. Both Lisa Hamme and TLC received a significant backlash from fans on social media. The TLC was also accused of cutting the footage out of the show to protect Lisa, as she is one of the most active cast members on the show.

Are both Lisa and Usman fired?

Although TLC hasn’t revealed much about the entire controversy, sources close to the channel have also claimed, that TLC will potentially fire Usman. The reasons for this being that the couple broke their NDA. As per TLC’s NDA, couples who feature on the show are only allowed to talk about their relationship, only in line with the episodes that have aired. No new revelation can be made by the couples on their social media handles. However, Lisa and Usman have been very specific and open about their relationship online.

Lisa from 90 Day Fiancé’s Instagram

Baby girl Lisa Hamme boasts a following of more than 100,000 on Instagram. The ex-90 day fiancé contestant is very active on both Instagram and Twitter. On Twitter, Lisa was seen showing her solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, post her racial slur controversy and is receiving criticism for her double standards.

90 Day Fiancé - About the show

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality television show. The show airs on TLC, and follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. K-1 visa is uniquely available to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. Therefore these couples have ninety days to marry each other. The series started in 2014 and has been renewed for its seventh season now. It currently also has many spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 days, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk etc.

