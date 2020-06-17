Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together? Find Out More About This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality television show which airs on TLC. When fans of the show first met Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno on season 4 in 2016, their relationship seemed very unstable to many. Read on to find out if Chantel and Pedro are still together?

Are Chantel and Pedro still together?

Chantel and Pedro from 90 Day Fiancé have managed to overcome some serious obstacles in their relationships since 2016, as the couple is still together. In an interview given to a popular media outlet in April 2020, Chantel mentioned that the couple was quarantining together in Atlanta, Georgia, and is working through things in their relationship. Chantel and Pedro also scheduled to appear on TLC’s new spinoff show 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined which aired in April 2020.

Chantel and Pedro from 90 Day Fiancé

Chantel and Pedro from 90 Day Fiancé are one of the most memorable couples from the show, as they went through a lot on national television. The couple first met when Chantel Everett, an American went on a trip to the Dominican Republic and met Pedro Jimeno, a Dominican national. The couple faced the challenge of the language barrier at the beginning of their relationship, as Pedro only spoke Spanish, but he soon began learning English

For a long time, understanding each other's cultural and familial backgrounds was the toughest challenge that the couple was facing. In addition, their families also got into nasty fights with one another on national television. But in the midst of all this, the couple somehow managed to get married. In the recent interview that the couple gave to the media portal, Chantel also revealed, that there were still some trust issues in the relationship, but they were working through it.

Chantel from 90 Day Fiancé’s Instagram

Chantel from 90 Day Fiancé is very active on her Instagram handle and has more than 600,000 followers on her account. Chantel also got her own TLC reality show called The Family Chantel, which aired in 2019. Chantel and Pedro star in the lead for The Family Chantel.

Pedro from 90 Day Fiancé’s Instagram

Pedro Jimeno has over 400,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He usually posts pictures of himself while working out. From his Instagram account, it is evident that Pedro is a fitness enthusiast.

90 Day Fiancé: About the show

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa which is only available to foreign fiancés of US citizens. Hence, the couples have ninety days to marry each other. TLC has made many spinoffs of this show such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

