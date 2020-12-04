Are 'Southern Charm' Couple Madison And Austen Still Together? Read Details

Southern Charm is one of the most popular reality TV shows by Bravo. The members of the show Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll had made waves when they appeared on the show in its season 6 last year. The couple has had a fair bit of ups and downs in their relationship.

According to a report by nickiswift.com, Madison LeCroy had caught Austen in a compromising situation with two other women. However, Austin had denied of getting involved in any sexual activity with either of the women. The season 7 of Southern Charm premiered recently and it can be said that not much has changed.

The couple has decided to give their relationship another chance but their ride has hit a major speed bump. Austen Kroll found out that Madison had been in a relationship with another man. A lot of people are now curious about their relationship status and have been wondering are Madison and Austen still together? For all the people who are confused about Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll on Southern Charm, here is everything you need to know about their relationship.

Are Madison and Austen still together?

The couple has been dating on and off since quite some time now. The Southern Charm cast member Crain Conover had recently talked about Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy on Southern Charm. In his interview with US Weekly, he said that their relationship status depends on the day of the week. He added that they have a very complicated relationship. He further mentioned that they all do not want to be a part of their relationship anymore and said that it is just not good for anyone. He also thinks that it affects his career, his business, his happiness and everything else.

Austen Kroll on Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy on Southerm Charm

Talking about their relationship, Austen Kroll had revealed in an interview with US Weekly that he and Madison have their ups and downs but they are never not together. This has surely hinted that the couple has an on and off relationship even now. One can never be sure about the rocky pair from Southern Charm. At best, their current relationship status can be termed as complicated.

Image Credits: Austen Kroll Instagram

