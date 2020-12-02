What Happens To Charmaine In 'Virgin River' Season 2? Read All Details Here

Virgin River is one of the most popular romantic drama shows on Netflix. Season 1 was loved by audience all over the world when it dropped last year. Ever since the release of the first season, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the second season of Virgin River. The long-awaited drama premiered on the streaming service on November 27, 2020. Fans have been treated with a lot more twists and turns than the previous season with Virgin River season 2.

Season 1 of Virgin River ended on a dramatic note with the pregnancy of Charmaine. She is expecting twins in the future. As Virgin River is back with the second season, fans have been curious to know about what happens to Charmaine in Virgin River and does Charmaine have the twins. For all the people who wonder about what happens to Charmaine in Virgin River, here is everything you need to know about it with some of the Virgin River 2 spoilers.

Also Read | 'Virgin River' Season 2 Release Date, Cast And All Other Details About The Show

Also Read | Where Was 'Just In Time For Christmas' Filmed? List Of Locations Of Sean McNamara Film

What happens to Charmaine in Virgin River?

Charmaine develops hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy. This has left several fans of the show wondering about the fate of her character and the twins. A lot of fans have been thinking about what happens to her and does she die or lose her twins. She is reluctantly treated by Mel who is also the only nurse with an experience of dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum condition. Thanks to her treatment, Charmaine is still alive at the end of Virgin River season 2. It also seems like she is over the worst of the condition.

Also Read | 'Virgin River' Filming Locations Decoded; Canada Masquerades As The Remote California Town

Also Read | 'Virgin River' Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There In The Latest Season Of The Show?

Does Charmaine have the twins?

According to a report by hitc.com, hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition that normally does not do any harm to unborn babies if treated correctly. Therefore it is safe to assume that Charmaine’s twins will be born unharmed as well. In the trailer and also in the series, it is revealed that Charmaine is pretty much determined to win Jack back and start a family together. However, Jack does say that he is not in love with her. Also, Mel and Jack have eyes for each other. The Virgin River season 3 has increased curiosity among fans as it will see Charmaine in her attempts of winning Jack back.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.