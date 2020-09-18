Are Stacey And Michael Still Together After S7 Of 'Married At First Sight Australia'?

Married at First Sight Australia is a reality show where singles meet on the day of their wedding and try to work out the arranged marriage kind of situation. The show has had 7 seasons as of now, and season 7 is currently airing on TV channel named 9Now. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm. The reality show originally started in 2015 and the Australian version has had 7 seasons, meanwhile, the American version of the reality show is currently airing its 11th season in September. Take a look at the Married at First Sight Australia season 7 couple Stacey and Michael and whether they are still together.

Are Stacey and Michael Still Together?

Michael Goonan was one of the most controversial contestants on the season 7 of Married At First Sight. Even though he had matched up with bride Stacey Hampton on the show, the couple later broke up and then Michael ended up with KC Osbourne. Even though Michael and KC started dating after the MAFS show, they recently broke up in July.

However, many viewers had been rooting for Michael and Stacey to live happily ever after. People often search about the couple by searching for "Stacey MAFS" and "Michael MAFS" to know more about this hyped couple from MAFS Australia season 7.

For those fans who want Michael Goonan and Stacey Hampton together, recent news showed Michael and his ex hanging out together. The exes caught up for lunch. According to Daily Mail, Stacey had even reposted the video that Michael took during their lunch together. She had shared the video on her Instagram story, which is not visible now. So, for those MAFS fans who want to know whether Stacey and Michael are together now, the answer is that they are friends, but not dating officially as of now.

Married at First Sight Australia

The popular reality TV show, Married At First Sight grabbed a lot of headlines due to the strange and unique concept of the show. The show's theme of getting hitched with a complete stranger caught everyone's attention. Married at First Sight Australia follows four couples who undergo an experiment as they meet for the first time at their wedding. The couples then take off for their honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up their own home together while still getting to know each other.

Promo Image courtesy: Michael Goonan Instagram

